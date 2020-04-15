Twice-Baked Potato With Chilli Lime
Published Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:11PM ADT Last Updated Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:12PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Ingredients:
- 4 baking potatoes
- 2 Tbsp canola oil
- 1 pk Chili Lime Fauxmage
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 green onions slices
- Ground pepper to taste
Directions:
- Preheat the oven too 400F
- Place the potatoes on a baking sheet.
- Rub them with canola oil and bake for 1 hour.
- Place the Chili Lime Fauxmage in a large mixing bowl.
- Remove the baked potatoes from the oven and turn the oven to 350F.
- With a sharp knife, cut the baked potatoes in half lengthwise.
- Scrape the insides of the potatoes into the bowl, try to be careful not to break the skin, leave a small layer of potato in place.
- Then place the potatoes back on the baking sheet.
- Mash the potato and the Fauxmage together.
- Add the green onions salt and pepper.
- Fill the potato shell then return to the oven for an additional for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Add your favorite toppings and serve.
Fresh Start Fauxmage products are available at 30 Sobeys locations and other shops across the Maritimes.