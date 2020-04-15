HALIFAX -- Ingredients:

4 baking potatoes

2 Tbsp canola oil

1 pk Chili Lime Fauxmage

1 tsp salt

2 green onions slices

Ground pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat the oven too 400F Place the potatoes on a baking sheet. Rub them with canola oil and bake for 1 hour. Place the Chili Lime Fauxmage in a large mixing bowl. Remove the baked potatoes from the oven and turn the oven to 350F. With a sharp knife, cut the baked potatoes in half lengthwise. Scrape the insides of the potatoes into the bowl, try to be careful not to break the skin, leave a small layer of potato in place. Then place the potatoes back on the baking sheet. Mash the potato and the Fauxmage together. Add the green onions salt and pepper. Fill the potato shell then return to the oven for an additional for 15 to 20 minutes. Add your favorite toppings and serve.

Fresh Start Fauxmage products are available at 30 Sobeys locations and other shops across the Maritimes.