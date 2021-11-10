Vegetable and Avocado Salad w/ Maple Cream Vinaigrette
Salad Ingredients:
- 1 cucumber, cubed
- 24 cherry tomato, cut ½
- ½ red onions, cubed
- 1 avocado, cubed
- ½ cup almonds
- 1 yellow pepper, cubed
- 1 honey crisp apple, diced
- 1 cup maple chaga infused lemon chili vinaigrette
- 12 leaves fresh basil, chiffonade
Vinaigrette Ingredients:
- 1 heaping tsp Some Like It Hot mustard
- 1 clove of garlic, chopped
- 12 chives, chopped
- 1 chili pepper, minced
- ¼ cup chaga infused maple syrup
- ½ cup olive oil
- 2 lemons, juice only
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Mix well in a bowl until emulsified.
- Reserve till needed.
