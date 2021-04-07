Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

½ cup red peppers, julienned

½ cup yellow peppers, julienned

½ cup red onions, julienned

½ cup mushrooms sliced

2 sweet potatoes, cubed and parboiled

2 cloves garlic

1 tbsp Shivani's garam masala spice

1 container Shivani's curry sauce

¼ cup evaporated milk (we used Dairy Isle evaporated milk)

¼ lime squeezed

Directions:

Place the olive oil in a large skillet and heat until shimmering. Add the garam masala and cook until fragrant. Add all of the vegetables, other than the sweet potato, and sauté until soft. Add the sweet potato and sauté for another two or three minutes. Add the curry sauce and heat through. Add the evaporated milk and gently warm through. Finish with lime juice and serve over a bed of rice.

Shivani's Kitchen products are available online and at Sobeys (in the health food section).

Dairy Isle products are available at local grocers and Walmart.