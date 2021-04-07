Vegetable Curry
Published Wednesday, April 7, 2021 3:32PM ADT
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- ½ cup red peppers, julienned
- ½ cup yellow peppers, julienned
- ½ cup red onions, julienned
- ½ cup mushrooms sliced
- 2 sweet potatoes, cubed and parboiled
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 tbsp Shivani's garam masala spice
- 1 container Shivani's curry sauce
- ¼ cup evaporated milk (we used Dairy Isle evaporated milk)
- ¼ lime squeezed
Directions:
- Place the olive oil in a large skillet and heat until shimmering.
- Add the garam masala and cook until fragrant.
- Add all of the vegetables, other than the sweet potato, and sauté until soft.
- Add the sweet potato and sauté for another two or three minutes.
- Add the curry sauce and heat through.
- Add the evaporated milk and gently warm through.
- Finish with lime juice and serve over a bed of rice.
Shivani's Kitchen products are available online and at Sobeys (in the health food section).
Dairy Isle products are available at local grocers and Walmart.
