Village Greek Salad
Ingredients:
- 300g of donair meat (we used Bonté Donair Meat or Chris Brothers Donair Meat)
- 1 orange pepper, chopped
- 12 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 English cucumber, cubed
- ½ red onion, julienned
- 12 - 16 Kalamata black olives
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 clove garlic
- 1 tbsp oregano
- 1 ½ tsp basil
- 1 tsp coarse sea salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 1-2 fresh pita bread
- Donair sauce (we used Bonté donair sauce)
Directions:
- In a large serving bowl, toss peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and black olives.
- In a mason jar, mix olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano, basil, salt, and pepper.
- Shake well, then pour over the salad.
- Finish salad with the crumbled feta and give it a final toss.
- Refrigerate for one hour. Gently toss and serve.
- Sauté the donair meat in a pan until golden and set aside.
- In the same pan, grill pita bread and then cut into bite size pieces and serve as croutons.
- Top the salad with the cooked donair meat, croutons and donair sauce.
Chris Brothers and Bonté Foods are available at your favourite grocery store.
