What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner: Butter Chicken

    Ingredients:

    • 1 ½ lbs chicken (use chicken thighs or chicken breasts)
    • 1 tbsp. Shivani's Butter Chicken Spice
    • 3 tbsp plain yogurt
    • 1 tbsp ginger garlic paste
    • 1 tsp salt to taste
    • Lemon juice 1 tsp
    • For more colour add paprika (1 tsp optional)
    • Rice

    Directions:

    1. Combine ingredients and marinate the chicken for at least 2 hours (overnight is best).
    2. Preheat oven or BBQ to 350F (175C).
    3. Cook for 20-30 minutes, until fully cooked.
    4. Serve on Rice

    Shivani’s Kitchen products are available at Sobeys and GO Stores.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News