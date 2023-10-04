What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner: Cheesy, Turkey Croquettes and Cranberry Mayo

    Serves 4

    Ingredients:

    • ½ cup breadcrumbs
    • ½ cup mozzarella, shredded (we used Dairy Isle mozzarella)
    • 2 tbsp salted butter (we used Dairy Isle salted butter)
    • 3 tbsp flour
    • ½ cup evaporated milk (we used Dairy Isle evaporated milk)
    • ½ cup chicken broth
    • 2 cups cooked turkey, diced
    • 1 tbsp fresh chives, chopped
    • ½ tsp summer savory, dried
    • Salt and ground black pepper to taste
    • 1 egg, beaten

    Directions:

    1. Heat butter in a saucepan over medium heat until melted.
    2. Stir flour into melted butter until dissolved to create a roux.
    3. Mix evaporated milk and broth into roux; cook and stir until mixture is thick, about 5 minutes. Remove saucepan and set aside to cool mixture.
    4. Mix cooked turkey, mozzarella, chives, summer savory, salt, and pepper into cooled mixture. Form turkey mixture into balls.
    5. Place balls on a plate and refrigerate until chilled, for a few hours.
    6. Preheat oven to 350F (175C).
    7. Dip balls in the beaten egg, allowing excess to drip back into bowl.
    8. Press balls into breadcrumbs until coated.
    9. Arrange balls on a baking sheet.
    10. Bake in the preheated oven until cooked through and browned, 25 to 30 minutes or shallow fry in a pan until golden brown.

    Cranberry Mayo Ingredients:

    • ½ cup mayonnaise
    • Juice of ½ lemon
    • 1 tbsp chives
    • 2 tbsp cranberry sauce
    • Salt pepper to taste

    Directions:

    1. Mix well in a medium sized bowl.
    2. Refrigerate until needed.

    Dairy Isle products are available at your local grocery store.

