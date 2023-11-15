ATLANTIC
What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner: Corned Beef on Rye Panini

    Serves 4

    Ingredients:

    • ¼ cup butter
    • 8 slices rye bread
    • 8 tbsp Russian dressing
    • ¼ cup mayonnaise
    • 1 lb corned beef, sliced (We used Cuisines Roi corned beef. Follow the directions on the bucket to cook.)
    • ½ cup pickled onions (recipe below)
    • ½ cup Swiss cheese

    Directions:

    1. Use half of the butter to spread on four slices of bread.
    2. Place the pieces of bread butter side down in a sauté pan.
    3. Combine the corn beef, pickled red onions and Swiss cheese.
    4. Combine the Russian dressing and mayonnaise, mix well.
    5. Spread ¼ of this mixture on 4 slices of bread.
    6. Add a layer of Swiss, top with the second slice of bread and spread with the remaining butter.
    7. Place in the Panini press and grill until the sandwich is golden brown.
    8. Turn and repeat on the other side.
    9. Serve with Deli mustard and veggies or chips.

    Pickled Red Onions Ingredients:

    • 2 medium red onions, sliced thinly
    • ½ cup white vinegar
    • ½ cup water
    • 1 bay leaf
    • 1 tbsp pickling spices

    Directions:

    1. Place the onions in a mason jar.
    2. In a small pot, bring the vinegar, water, bay leaf, and pickling spices to a boil.
    3. Pour hot liquid over the onions, let cool and refrigerate for one hour.
    4. Will keep in the refrigerator for 2-3 weeks.
    5. Makes 2 cups.

    Les Cuisines Roi products are available across New Brunswick at Sobeys, Foodland, and Co-op Stores.

