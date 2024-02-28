ATLANTIC
What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner: Gluten Free Scrambled Paneer and Naan

    Share

    Serves 2

    Ingredients:

    • 4 tbsp (60 ml) cooking oil
    • 2/3 cup (100 g) chopped onion
    • 1 tsp Shivani’s Kitchen Curry Masala
    • ¼ tsp chili powder
    • 2/3 cup (100 g) chopped tomato
    • 1/3 cup (80 ml) water
    • 1 cup (200 g) Shivani’s Kitchen Paneer (200 g)
    • ¼ tsp Shivani’s Kitchen Garam Masala
    • Salt to taste

    Directions:

    1. In a large skillet on medium heat, add the vegetable oil until it starts to shimmer.
    2. Sauté the onions until they start to brown and add the curry masala and chili powder and stir. Add chopped tomatoes and water and bring to a good simmer.
    3. Add paneer, crumble it, and bring to a simmer.
    4. Finish with Garam Masala and salt to taste.
    5. Reduce and serve with naan.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Anti-vaccine sentiments growing among Canadian parents since 2019: survey

    A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute (ARI) shows that opposition to mandatory childhood vaccination in Canada has risen substantially since 2019 to nearly two in five Canadians from one quarter, with 17 per cent of surveyed parents with children under age 18 indicating they were “really against” vaccinating their children.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Montreal

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News