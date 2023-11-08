ATLANTIC
What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner: Grilled Honey Dijon Bacon-Wrapped Scallops

    Serves 3-4

    Bacon-Wrapped Scallop Directions:

    1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
    2. Remove all packaging and carefully separate scallops on a wire rack on pan.
    3. Bake on the middle rack for 10 minutes.
    4. Remove from oven and turn over bacon-wrapped scallops.
    5. Bake another 15 to 20 minutes, or until bacon is crisp and scallops are cooked.
    6. Let stand for 2 minutes.
    7. Remove toothpicks and serve on your favorite rice.
    8. Top with Honey Dijon sauce.

    Honey Dijon Sauce Ingredients:

    • 2 tbsp olive oil
    • ½ cup minced shallots
    • 2 tbsp flour
    • 1 cup chicken broth
    • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
    • ¼ cup white wine
    • ¼ tsp salt
    • ¼ tsp pepper
    • ¼ cup local honey
    • ½ cup 35% cream

    Directions:

    1. In a medium size frying pan, bring olive oil to a simmer.
    2. Sauté shallots until translucent.
    3. Toss in the flour to create a roux and cook until the onions start to sweat.
    4. Deglaze with white wine, broth and finish with salt, pepper and honey.
    5. Whisk well.
    6. Then add the cream and mix until smooth.

    Comeau Seafood products are available at your local grocery or specialty food store.

