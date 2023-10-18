What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner: Kielbasa and Polish Sausage Kale Soup

    Serves 4-6

    Ingredients:

    • 4 oz Polish sausage, sliced and cut in ¼ (we used Chris Brothers Polish sausage)
    • 4 oz Kielbasa sausage, sliced and cut in ¼ (we used Chris Brothers Kielbasa sausage)
    • 1 bunch kale, stems removed and discarded
    • 1 tbsp olive oil
    • 1 bunch green onions, sliced
    • 4 cups chicken broth
    • 1 can 15oz white beans, drained and rinsed
    • ½ tsp salt
    • ¼ black pepper
    • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, or to taste

    Directions:

    1. Remove stem of the kale, roll leaves into tight tubes, and cut crosswise into 1/4-inch strips.
    2. In a large heavy bottom pot, heat oil over medium heat.
    3. Cook and stir Kielbasa and Polish sausage in hot oil until browned, about 5 minutes.
    4. Stir green onions in with sausage and cook until onions soften.
    5. Add kale; cook and stir until kale wilts, about 3 minutes.
    6. Pour chicken broth over the sausage mixture; add beans and stir.
    7. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce heat to low, and cook at a simmer until kale is completely tender.
    8. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the Parmesan cheese.

    Chris Brothers products are available at your local grocery store.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News