What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner: Lemon and Garlic Pepperoni Shell Pasta

    Serves 4

    Ingredients:

    • 1 oz box of medium pasta shells, cooked until shy of al dente. Reserve 1 cup pasta water.
    • 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
    • 6 oz pepperoni, thinly sliced (we used Chris Bothers pepperoni)
    • 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
    • 1 tsp fennel seeds, cracked or chopped
    • Pinch of red-pepper flakes
    • 1 tbsp tomato paste
    • ½ zested lemon
    • ½ cup fresh basil
    • ¼ parmesan cheese
    • Salt and pepper to taste

    Directions:

    1. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat.
    2. Add pepperoni and cook, stirring occasionally until crisp and brown, 3 to 4 minutes.
    3. Add garlic, fennel seeds, red-pepper flakes and a large pinch of salt, and pepper.
    4. Cook until garlic is lightly golden.
    5. Add tomato paste and cook until it darkens.
    6. Add the drained pasta, lemon zest and ¾ cup of the reserved pasta water to the skillet.
    7. Add ½ cup torn fresh basil, plus more for garnish and top with grated parmesan when serving.

    Chris Brothers products are available at your local grocery store.

