    • What's For Dinner - Mini Meat Pies

    Makes 12

    Ingredients:

    • 1 tbsp olive oil
    • 1 lb lean ground beef
    • ¼ cup onions, diced
    • ¼ cup celery, diced
    • ¼ tsp cinnamon
    • ¼ tsp ginger
    • 1/8 tsp cloves
    • ¼ cup carrots, diced
    • ½ cup beef broth
    • ¼ cup molasses (we used Crosby’s molasses)
    • ¼ cup frozen peas

    Directions:

    1. Heat the olive oil in a skillet and add the ground beef, onions, celery, carrots, and spices. Cook until the beef is no longer pink.
    2. Combine the beef broth and the molasses. Add to the beef mixture, bring to a boil, and simmer until the liquid has been absorbed.
    3. Stir in the peas and heat through.
    4. Roll out the pastry into 8-inch rounds. Spoon 2 to 3 tbsps in the center, fold in half and crimp the edges.
    5. Place in a preheated 400°F oven and bake for 20 minutes.

    Savory Pie Dough Ingredients:

    Makes three 9” crusts

    • 2 lbs all-purpose flour
    • 1 lb shortening
    • 1 tsp salt
    • 10 oz cold water

    Directions:

    1. Sift your flour to add air, then combine the flour and shortening with a pastry cutter. Dissolve the salt in the cold water.
    2. Mound the flour and shortening and use your hands to incorporate the cold water (run your hands under cold water first to prevent the dough from warming up).
    3. Form the dough into a ball and wrap in wax paper. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before using.

    Crosby’s products are available at your local grocery store.

