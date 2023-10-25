ATLANTIC
What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner: Parmesan Jonah Crab Crusted Haddock

    Serves 2

    Ingredients:

    • 1 lb. haddock fillets (we used Logan’s Daily Catch haddock)
    • Olive oil for drizzling
    • 1 cup panko crumb
    • 8 oz Jonah crab (we used Logan’s Daily Catch Jonah crab
    • 1 tsp Hot Under the Kilt Acadian Cajun seasoning
    • 1/2 tsp salt
    • 1/4 tsp pepper
    • 2 heaping tbsp mayonnaise
    • 1 ounce freshly grated parmesan cheese
    • 2 green onions, chopped
    • 1 fresh lime

    Directions:

    1. Preheat oven to 450F (230C).
    2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
    3. Place the haddock fillets on the pan and drizzle with olive oil.
    4. In a bowl, combine the remaining ingredients, except for lime.
    5. Spread the mixture onto each fillet and gently pat it down.
    6. Add another drizzle of olive oil to the top.
    7. Bake for 10 minutes.
    8. Remove from the oven and squeeze the lime over top.

    The seafood used in this recipe is available at Logan’s Daily Catch in New Glasgow.

