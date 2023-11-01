ATLANTIC
What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner: PEI Mussels Bruschetta

    Serves 2

    Ingredients:

    • 2 lbs PEI mussels
    • 2 oz white wine
    • 4 medium sized tomatoes, deseeded and chopped
    • 12 large leaves of fresh basil, chopped
    • ¼ cup black olives, diced
    • 1 jalapeno pepper, deseeded and diced
    • 3 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced
    • ½ cup of olive oil
    • ¼ cup of balsamic vinegar
    • 1 tsp coarse sea salt

    Directions:

    1. Using a medium pot, add olive oil and sauté all the vegetables until fragrant, 4 to 5 minutes.
    2. Top with mussels, white wine, balsamic vinegar, and sea salt.
    3. Toss all together and cover.
    4. Let them steam for 4 to 5 minute, until steam comes out of the cover.
    5. Remove the mussels and pour all the liquid and vegetable on the mussels.
    6. Serve with garlic crusty bread to sop up all the goodness.

    Crusty Bread Directions:

    1. Cut the bread on the bias and brush both sides with olive oil or garlic butter.
    2. Grill in a pan over medium-high heat until both sides are golden brown.
    3. Sprinkle both sides with sea salt while grilling.
    4. Remove the bread and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
    5. Place into a preheated 450°F oven and bake for 4 to 5 minutes or until crispy.

    The Social Shell products are available across P.E.I.

