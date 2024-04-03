ATLANTIC
What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner: Pepperoni Tomato Italian Puffs

    Serves 4

    Ingredients:

    • 1 sheet puff pastry
    • 1 or 2 tomatoes, sliced
    • ½ cup shredded parmesan
    • Pepperoni, 4 slices per appetizer (we used Chris Brothers pepperoni)
    • Bocconcini slices
    • Fresh basil, chopped
    • 1 egg yolk mixed with 1 tsp water for brushing
    • Salt and fresh cracked pepper

    Directions:

    1. Preheat your oven to 350°F.
    2. Roll out the puff pastry and transfer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cut 9 squares, approximately 3 inches.
    3. On each square, arrange a tomato slice, topped with 4 pepperoni slices, Bocconcini slices, parmesan, salt, pepper and chopped basil.
    4. Fold the opposite corners of each square to form little boats.
    5. Brush each pastry with the egg yolk, then refrigerate for 10-15 minutes before baking in the oven for 15-20 minutes, until the cheese is melted, and pastries are puffed and golden.
    6. Serve immediately.

    Note: Make sure the puff pastry is cold when it goes into the oven.

