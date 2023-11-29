What's For Dinner: Potato Grazing Board
Savory Potato Wedges Ingredients:
- 8 potatoes (we used PEI russet potatoes)
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp Badass Burger Booster
- 2 tbsp Hot Under The Kilt Acadian Cajun seasoning
Directions:
- Cut potatoes into 8 wedges and soak in water for 20 minutes to remove starch.
- Dry the wedges and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Sprinkle with the olive oil, Badass Burger Booster, and Hot Under The Kilt Acadian Cajun seasoning.
- Place in a 450°F preheated oven for 25 minutes.
Bacon-Wrapped Mini Potato Ingredients:
- 12 wood sticks
- 6 slice bacon, cut ½
- 12 mini potatoes
- ¼ cup local honey
Directions:
- Wrap each potato with bacon, then insert the potato on the stick
- Bake in a pre-heated 450°F oven for 30 minutes.
- Drizzle with honey and serve.
Oven Roasted Potato Dippers Ingredients:
- 3 lbs potatoes, sliced in 3
- 2 oz olive oil
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
Directions:
- Cut each potato in 3 thick slices and place in a large bowl.
- Add the oil, brown sugar, sea salt, pepper, and smoked paprika and toss with your hands to ensure you get every piece covered.
- On a 9 X 13 glass backing dish, spread the potatoes and bake in oven preheated to 375°F.
- Cook for approximately 40 to 50 minutes, flipping your potatoes once or twice during the cooking process to make sure they are golden brown on both sides.
Zesty Asian-Inspired Dipping Sauce Ingredients:
- 1 clove of garlic, chopped
- ½ cup red pepper, chopped
- 3 tbsp fresh cilantro
- 2 tsp fish sauce
- 1 lemon juice only
- ½ cup mayonnaise
Directions:
- Start by pulsing red pepper, cilantro, garlic, fish sauce and lemon juice in a food processor.
- Add the mayonnaise and mix with a spoon.
- Refrigerate for about an hour.
- If you prefer a little thicker sauce, add some restaurant style sour cream until thickened to your liking.
- To complete the grazing board, add your choice of items such as cheese, mustard, and preserves.
Food Island Partnership products are available at your local grocery store.
