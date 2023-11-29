ATLANTIC
What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner: Potato Grazing Board

    Savory Potato Wedges Ingredients:

    • 8 potatoes (we used PEI russet potatoes)
    • 2 tbsp olive oil
    • 2 tbsp Badass Burger Booster
    • 2 tbsp Hot Under The Kilt Acadian Cajun seasoning

    Directions:

    1. Cut potatoes into 8 wedges and soak in water for 20 minutes to remove starch.
    2. Dry the wedges and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
    3. Sprinkle with the olive oil, Badass Burger Booster, and Hot Under The Kilt Acadian Cajun seasoning.
    4. Place in a 450°F preheated oven for 25 minutes.

    Bacon-Wrapped Mini Potato Ingredients:

    • 12 wood sticks
    • 6 slice bacon, cut ½
    • 12 mini potatoes
    • ¼ cup local honey

    Directions:

    1. Wrap each potato with bacon, then insert the potato on the stick
    2. Bake in a pre-heated 450°F oven for 30 minutes.
    3. Drizzle with honey and serve.

    Oven Roasted Potato Dippers Ingredients:

    • 3 lbs potatoes, sliced in 3
    • 2 oz olive oil
    • ½ cup brown sugar
    • 1 tsp sea salt
    • 1 tsp ground black pepper
    • 1 tsp smoked paprika

    Directions:

    • Cut each potato in 3 thick slices and place in a large bowl.
    • Add the oil, brown sugar, sea salt, pepper, and smoked paprika and toss with your hands to ensure you get every piece covered.
    • On a 9 X 13 glass backing dish, spread the potatoes and bake in oven preheated to 375°F.
    • Cook for approximately 40 to 50 minutes, flipping your potatoes once or twice during the cooking process to make sure they are golden brown on both sides.

    Zesty Asian-Inspired Dipping Sauce Ingredients:

    • 1 clove of garlic, chopped
    • ½ cup red pepper, chopped
    • 3 tbsp fresh cilantro
    • 2 tsp fish sauce
    • 1 lemon juice only
    • ½ cup mayonnaise

    Directions:

    1. Start by pulsing red pepper, cilantro, garlic, fish sauce and lemon juice in a food processor.
    2. Add the mayonnaise and mix with a spoon.
    3. Refrigerate for about an hour.
    4. If you prefer a little thicker sauce, add some restaurant style sour cream until thickened to your liking.
    5. To complete the grazing board, add your choice of items such as cheese, mustard, and preserves.

    Food Island Partnership products are available at your local grocery store.

