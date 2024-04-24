ATLANTIC
What's For Dinner

    • What's For Dinner - Seafood Chowder

    Serves 4

    Ingredients:

    • 2 tbsp butter
    • 4 slices smoked bacon, diced
    • 1 small onion, diced
    • 1 rib of celery, diced
    • 1 med carrot, diced
    • 1 cup corn (fresh or frozen)
    • 1 tbsp Drunken Sailor Seafood Spice
    • ¼ cup flour
    • 2 green onions, chopped
    • 1 tsp salt
    • ½ tsp black pepper
    • 4 cups chicken broth
    • 2 lbs. seafood mix (salmon, lobster, crab, shrimp, scallops or haddock cut into bite sized pieces)
    • 12 baby potatoes, halved and parboiled until fork tender
    • 2 tbsp fresh dill, chopped
    • 1 ½ cup heavy cream
    • 1 tbsp Drunken Sailor Seafood Spice to sprinkle on top as garnish

    Directions:

    1. Melt the butter in a heavy bottom pot then sauté the bacon until rendered.
    2. Add the onions, celery, carrots, corn, and sauté until the vegetables begin to soften.
    3. Add the flour and stir for 2 to 3 minutes so that no raw flavor will remain.
    4. Stir in the green onions, seafood spice, salt, pepper, and chicken broth, scraping up any brown bits on the bottom.
    5. Once the broth has come to a slow boil, turn down to a high simmer and add the seafood mix. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes allowing to poach.
    6. Gently stir in the potatoes, the dill, and the cream. Warm through.
    7. Serve after topping with seafood spice.

