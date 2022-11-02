Wild Blueberry Panko Crusted Pork Tenderloin

Senator Mobina Jaffer represents B.C. in the Senate. She was also one of more than thousands expelled from Uganda when, in 1972, Idi Amin announced that the South Asian population had 90 days to get out of the country. As part of the upcoming CTV News special, 'Expelled: My Roots in Uganda with Omar Sachedina', the senator spoke with CTV News about nearly losing her father and her husband to Ugandan soldiers prior to the expulsion.