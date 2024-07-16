What to know when beaches close due to blue-green algae

Summer fun is on pause at Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax.

Signs are posted warning the beach is closed until further notice due to the presence of blue-green algae. Caution tape is also up around the beach to prevent people from going in the water.

Currently, Cunard is the only supervised beach closed in Halifax, though advisories have been posted and lifted at a few others this year. Most recently, Birch Cove Beach and Penhorn Beach in Dartmouth were both under water quality advisories due to high bacteria levels, but those have since been lifted.

A photo of Cunard Pond Beach on July 16, 2024. (Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)

"Staff regularly test the water at all municipally supervised beaches in the Halifax region," said Jake Fulton, a public affairs advisor with Halifax Regional Municipality.

When blue-green algae occurs, people should not swim in the affected water, should not drink it, and keep pets out of the water.

Health Canada updated its bacteria guidelines earlier this year for recreational waters.

"As a result of those lowered thresholds, we do expect to see more recreational water quality advisories put in place, but it's not necessarily an indication that the water quality is getting any worse," said Fulton.

According to Nova Scotia's list of blue-green algae reports, there have been 20 bodies of water impacted since May. Algae blooms can looks like fine grass clippings in the water, spilled paint, pea soup, or can also appear as a thick scum on the surface.

A photo of blue-green algae. (Courtesy: Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change)

At beaches monitored by the Lifesaving Society of Nova Scotia, there have been no water issues so far this year.

"What we test for is E. coli on our freshwater beaches and enterococci or our saltwater beaches," said Paul D'Eon, special projects director with the Lifesaving Society.

D'Eon expects advisories to begin popping up in August as the water gets warmer.

If you swim in bacteria-infested waters, it could make you sick.

"Particularly vulnerable are the children. The two or three year olds who will ingest the water," said D'Eon.

Blue-green algae can be deadly in pets if consumed. People should check online for advisories prior to going to the beach and do a scan for blooms once they arrive. If a pet does come into contact with blue-green algae, the province said to contact a vet immediately.

