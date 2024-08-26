What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Four things to watch from Monday's CTV Morning Live:

As September approaches, many parents are getting ready to send their children off to college or university. Along with the excitement that comes with new beginnings, students can often feel stress when it comes to learning how to balance everything on their own for the first time. Clinical psychologist Dr. Dayna Lee-Baggley says an important skill for teens to learn in order to minimize that stress is how to ask for and accept help.

As children get set to head back to school, our partner optometrist Dr. Harry Bohnsack says making sure your child’s eye health is up to date should be top of mind.

The Grafton Street Dinner Theatre’s latest show, ‘It Don’t Mean A Thing,’ brings guests back to the Roaring ‘20s. CTV’s Crystal Garrett shares a preview of the musical comedy that features modern hits performed in the swinging style of Gatsby’s golden era.

Makeup artist Shobana Lakkavally recommends taking a smart approach to refreshing your beauty routine for the fall season, starting with skincare. She shares the two things she ensures her clients include in their skincare routine.