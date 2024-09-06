ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Share

    Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Friday:

    Cow Cuddles

    Stress and anxiety can be impacted by a person’s environment, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began. We find some folks who changed their environment by moving to the East Coast to find a slower pace and much more space.

    Arthritis Awareness

    September is Arthritis Awareness Month. If you think arthritis only affects the elderly, think again. Tucker Bottomley was diagnosed at the age of 21 years and says arthritis is all too common among younger people, especially in the Maritimes.

    All-inclusive Exclusive

    When it comes to vacation, most people start with the destination then figure out where to stay and what to do. Our partners at Marriott show how their wide variety of properties take the guesswork out of travel by offering the destination, the accommodation and the recreation in one!

    Buckets and Borders

    For one Regina man, building community through basketball is his way of giving back to a game that gave him so much. Ana Almeida meets him and his whole team who are in Halifax to breath new life into a community by sprucing up the local basketball court.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to watch the Harris-Trump ABC presidential debate

    U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump will meet face-to-face next week in the ABC presidential debate. Here's how to watch the event that comes just two months before election day.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News