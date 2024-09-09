What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Monday:

It’s back-to-school time, which means it’s back to thinking about student safety. There are many ways to teach children about staying safe, but our partners at Medavie show us how communication plays a key role in ensuring the message gets through.

Decisions made at an early age can influence the rest of one’s life. Maritime film director Andrea Dorfman explores this concept as she focuses her lens on feminism and what it means to stand up to the patriarchy and inequality.

Grocery Foundation Atlantic has been helping families since 1999. Since the inception of its annual Grocery Gala, over $9 million has been raised to fund programs focused on children’s mental health and nutritional well-being. Meet the chef preparing this year’s fall-inspired gala menu.

According to Canada Health, celiac disease is recognized as one of the most common chronic diseases in the world, affecting as many as 1 in every 200 people in North America. Diet plays a critical role in controlling celiac disease – which is why a New Brunswick charity is hosting a gluten-free pop-up shop this month.