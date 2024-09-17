What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

For things to watch from Monday's CTV Morning Live:

Garland Canada International Chef Challenge is the most prestigious competition of the 2024 PEI International Shellfish Festival. Chefs are vying for the $10,000 grand prize and only ONE is from Prince Edward Island. She teaches us how to make baked oysters with a corn and dill cream sauce.

The SPCA in Nova Scotia hasn’t opened a new location since the 1990’s, and pet standard and practices have changed. We take you on a sneak peek of the new, soon-to-be-open location in Stellarton – that also includes a thrifting component as a means of raising money for the facility.

Habitat for Humanity has helped over 59 million people around the world in the last 48 years. The organization operates in close to 70 countries – including right here in Canada. Find out how the Halifax Chapter plans to throw a House Party to raise funds so they can keep building.

Local musician Apryll Aileen collaborates to bring a new mashup of genres to her latest hit, and makes sure to keep the Maritime flair as she ventures into a new musical era. Meet this talented singer and the videographer behind her latest release