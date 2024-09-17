ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Share

    For things to watch from Monday's CTV Morning Live:

    Shelling Shellfish

    Garland Canada International Chef Challenge is the most prestigious competition of the 2024 PEI International Shellfish Festival. Chefs are vying for the $10,000 grand prize and only ONE is from Prince Edward Island. She teaches us how to make baked oysters with a corn and dill cream sauce.

    A New Look SPCA

    The SPCA in Nova Scotia hasn’t opened a new location since the 1990’s, and pet standard and practices have changed. We take you on a sneak peek of the new, soon-to-be-open location in Stellarton – that also includes a thrifting component as a means of raising money for the facility.

    Charitable House Party

    Habitat for Humanity has helped over 59 million people around the world in the last 48 years. The organization operates in close to 70 countries – including right here in Canada. Find out how the Halifax Chapter plans to throw a House Party to raise funds so they can keep building.

    Musical Mashup

    Local musician Apryll Aileen collaborates to bring a new mashup of genres to her latest hit, and makes sure to keep the Maritime flair as she ventures into a new musical era. Meet this talented singer and the videographer behind her latest release

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why it's 'very hard' to find work in Canada

    Vacancies have steadily fallen since the glut of nearly one million open posts in 2022. At the time, one in three businesses had trouble hiring staff due to a labour shortage. Since then, vacancies have dropped.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News