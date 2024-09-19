What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Wednesday:

In 1992, the CIBC Run for the Cure began in Toronto with 1,500 people - raising $85,000 for breast cancer research. The event has grown since then to include locations across the country and last year, raised $14.5 million. Find out why the run is so important to one Maritime woman and how you can get involved.

According to the Mayo Clinic, 400 milligrams of caffeine a day is considered safe for most adults - that’s about four cups of coffee or 10 cans of soda. Our CML regular, registered dietician Lori Barker Jackman, gives us a checklist of things we should consider when determining how much is too much.

The Celtic Colours International Festival features 50 concerts and 200 cultural experiences in close to 50 communities in Cape Breton. It's more than just a good time, it’s also a boost for the economy - with over 60 per cent of attendees coming from off-island. Find out more about this annual event.

According to Vogue magazine, the trend for hair this year is back to basics, with classic cuts like bobs and bangs. Luckily if you want smoothed tresses or wind swept looks, our partner Meera Estrada knows the hacks for all styles this fall.