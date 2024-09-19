What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

ATLANTIC
    Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Wednesday:

    Run for a Cause

    In 1992, the CIBC Run for the Cure began in Toronto with 1,500 people - raising $85,000 for breast cancer research. The event has grown since then to include locations across the country and last year, raised $14.5 million. Find out why the run is so important to one Maritime woman and how you can get involved.

    Caffeine Overload

    According to the Mayo Clinic, 400 milligrams of caffeine a day is considered safe for most adults - that’s about four cups of coffee or 10 cans of soda. Our CML regular, registered dietician Lori Barker Jackman, gives us a checklist of things we should consider when determining how much is too much.

    Living Celtic Culture

    The Celtic Colours International Festival features 50 concerts and 200 cultural experiences in close to 50 communities in Cape Breton. It's more than just a good time, it’s also a boost for the economy - with over 60 per cent of attendees coming from off-island. Find out more about this annual event.

    Good Hair Days Ahead

    According to Vogue magazine, the trend for hair this year is back to basics, with classic cuts like bobs and bangs. Luckily if you want smoothed tresses or wind swept looks, our partner Meera Estrada knows the hacks for all styles this fall.

    Ontario mother scammed out of $1,800 in Taylor Swift ticket scam

    An Ontario mother lost $1,800 hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets for her seven-year-old daughter. 'I don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was a gift for a seven-year-old girl,' Dana Caputo, of Tottenham, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

