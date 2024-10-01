What to Watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Did you miss Tuesday morning’s show? Here are three things to watch from CTV Morning Live on Oct. 1, 2024.

The Dartmouth Adult Services Centre serves people through a wide range of services, including community employment, skills development, recreation and more. The business and social enterprise's executive director, Henk van Leeuwen, says the best part of his job is hearing how their programs help more than 200 people each year.

The 28th Celtic Colours International Festival will host workshops, fiddle lessons, guided hikes and so much more in the Cape Breton Highlands this month. The festival’s grand finale will even see the Cape Breton Island Pipe Band perform after nine fun-filled days of celebrating the island’s living traditional culture.

Our partner and lifestyle contributor Taylor Kaye shares what pets supplies are trending this fall. From cozy beds to colourful collars, she covers all the bases to help our furry friends look stylish this season.