ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • What to Watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Share

    Did you miss Wednesday morning’s show? Here are four things to watch from CTV Morning Live on Oct. 2, 2024.

    Pumpkin spice and everything nice

    Customizable pumpkin spice bars are a nice way to add something sweet to your daily routine, while keeping it fairly healthy. Registered dietician Lori Barker Jackman says letting them cool post-baking is key for consistency.

    The last of the fists

    Exploring the complex emotions that come with loss, local author Allison Maher’s newest young adult book is racking up the accolades. She has events in the region this week, where fans can meet and greet the author, and get their copies signed.

    Folk festival frenzy

    The seven-day Halifax Urban Folk Festival is back for its fifteenth year, featuring local talents like Jimmy Rankin, Christina Martin, Adam Baldwin and Reeny.

    Timeless fashion

    Our partner Erika Wark shows us just how to keep classic fashionable looks to an affordable price tag. She also moves from casual, to business to even a night out with a few tips and tricks that already hang in your closet.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPP seek DNA in historical missing person's case

    Huron OPP are asking for DNA to possibly help solve a historical missing person's case. In October 1967, police received a report that two men left for a fishing excursion from the Port of Goderich and were never seen again.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News