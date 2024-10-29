What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Four things to watch from Tuesday's CTV Morning Live:

There is just one week left until Americans head to the polls to cast ballots for either former President Donald Trump or current Vice President Kamala Harris. Dalhousie University political science professor Lori Turnbull weighs in on the race and its implications north of the border.

Over the past 42 years, the Navy divers have been contributing to CTV’s Christmas Daddies by raising more than $380,000 doing their 50-km run. This year, you can join the divers during their run and help make children’s Christmas wishes come true.

Halloween is the scariest night of the year and our four-legged furry friends need tips and tricks to stay safe. With doorbells ringing and plenty of chocolate, veterinarian Dr. Mike Ackerley shares ways to make sure it’s not a scary night for your pets too.

Matt Fraser is known as one of Americans best mediums and he’s headed to our region soon for three shows. Crystal Garrett finds out why connecting with loved ones through mediums can provide a sense of comfort to some people.