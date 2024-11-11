What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Four things to watch from CTV Morning Live Monday:

During the warring years, women in Nova Scotia had to shift from traditional roles both overseas and at home. Taking on jobs that men traditionally occupied, they became breadwinners, and head of the family finances.

Bringing community leaders together to serve and support those who served our country, Canada Company is expanding into Halifax. From scholarship programs, to funding for camps, the idea is to assist the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Joy Akinkunmi was inspired to create a pill dispenser for her grandmother, who was diagnosed with dementia and unable to remember to take her pills. She is now one of the youth award recipients for the Discovery Awards, being hosted in Halifax on Thursday.

Going into the archives, we bring the story of Bill Jessome’s recantation of heading out to the Second World War. Leaving from Pier 21, the distinct differences between the then and now can be seen, and heard through the eyes of our late colleague.