What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Three things to watch from CTV Morning Live Wednesday:

For teens dealing with acne, it can impact much deeper than skin level, effecting their mental health. With social media showing “perfect skin” dermatologist reminds teens and parents to make sure they have access to cures, and to remember filters are a huge part of social media.

The one of a kind vintage Christmas market is back, with a little something for everyone from Curio Collectives. Repurposing old finds to create new treasures, this market boast rare finds, and a fabulous time.

Whether you’re looking for toys for the young, or old in your life, Mic Mac Mall has all of your one stop shopping. With clothes, games and even a talking Christmas tree, all your holiday needs can be met at Mic Mac Mall.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the book lover on your list, the Books and Brews adult book fair is the place to be. With everything from a book advent calendar to all the fun accessories, and of course the latest reads. Entrance fee proceeds go to help the community of Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank.