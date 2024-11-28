What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

ATLANTIC
    Three things to watch from CTV Morning Live Thursday:

    Escalation in Ukraine

    With a Donald Trump presidency pending, political science professor Robert Huish says it is important to pay attention to the language coming from Trump’s camp and Vladimir Putin to understand the future of the conflict.

    Turkey Drive  

    Four local grocery stores in Fredericton have come together to give back to those in need this holiday season. Their goal is to provide more than 2,200 turkeys with the help of the community.

    Hottest tech

    Our partners at Best Buy say they have deals online and in-store to help get a head start on shopping for the tech lovers in your life this holiday season.

    Checklist  

    For a more relaxed holiday season, our partner Tamara Robbins Griffith recommends shopping early and coordinating everything, from wrapping paper and tape, to batteries included with presents.

    Shopping Trends

