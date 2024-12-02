ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

    Share

    Three things to watch from CTV Morning Live Monday:

    Christmas Daddies

    The Christmas Daddies Telethon is back! The Maritime tradition that ensures children get gifts at Christmas is celebrating 61 years. There are many ways to contribute and help brighten the season for children in the region, including 50/50 tickets, still available for purchase.

    Keep the “me” in merry

    Keeping your health top of mind can help you enjoy the festive season with your loved ones. Naturopath Joyce Johnson stresses getting enough sleep, staying active and eating healthy meals between holiday sweets to best enjoy time with family and friends.

    Giving Tuesday

    Lifestyle contributor Taylor Kaye suggests choosing a charity this Giving Tuesday to get into the holiday spirit and spread some cheer this Christmas season.

    Sashay away

    Newfoundland’s Tara Nova was the only Atlantic Canadian representative on Canada’s Drag Race this season and only the second ever to make it to the show’s mainstage. Nova only started performing three years ago but she’s put Newfoundland on the drag map with her personality and style.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News