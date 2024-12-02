What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

Three things to watch from CTV Morning Live Monday:

The Christmas Daddies Telethon is back! The Maritime tradition that ensures children get gifts at Christmas is celebrating 61 years. There are many ways to contribute and help brighten the season for children in the region, including 50/50 tickets, still available for purchase.

Keeping your health top of mind can help you enjoy the festive season with your loved ones. Naturopath Joyce Johnson stresses getting enough sleep, staying active and eating healthy meals between holiday sweets to best enjoy time with family and friends.

Lifestyle contributor Taylor Kaye suggests choosing a charity this Giving Tuesday to get into the holiday spirit and spread some cheer this Christmas season.

Newfoundland’s Tara Nova was the only Atlantic Canadian representative on Canada’s Drag Race this season and only the second ever to make it to the show’s mainstage. Nova only started performing three years ago but she’s put Newfoundland on the drag map with her personality and style.