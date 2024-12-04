What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

ATLANTIC
    Giving season

    With the ongoing Canada Post strike, Soul’s Harbour Rescue Mission could lose up to a million dollars in donations that usually get mailed in this time of year. Soul’s Harbour serves more than 500 people across Nova Scotia every day.

    Holiday DIY

    Looking for a sustainable way to wrap gifts? DIY contributor Denise Wild shares an eco-conscious way to get gifts for friends and family this year. From a twist on ice cubes to fun finger food, Wild also shares tips for hosting this holiday season.

    Something sparkling

    Our partners from Inglis Jewellers stop by the show to show us all the latest trends when it comes to bling this season. From brushed gold to coloured stones, there is a little sparkle for everyone on your list.

    Tech savvy gifts

    Our partner Amber Mac gives ideas for those creative techies in your life, including new design software and fast routers. Whether you need the latest in headphones or a new laptop, there are tons of new tech toys for this year. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

