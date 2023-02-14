'Where did you three Angels come from?': Motorist grateful for kindness of strangers

The busy Kearney Lake Road was largely blocked by a number of vehicles that couldn't make the hill because of slippery conditions. The busy Kearney Lake Road was largely blocked by a number of vehicles that couldn't make the hill because of slippery conditions.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island