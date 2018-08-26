

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON - Where the leaders are on Monday, Aug. 27, as the New Brunswick election campaign continues:

Liberals: Brian Gallant will make a platform announcement at the Saint John Social Enterprise Hub at 139 Prince Edward St., Saint John at 10 a.m. Afterwards, he will travel on his campaign bus, making stops in Hanwell, Fredericton, and Minto.

Progressive Conservatives: Blaine Higgs will make a campaign announcement at 9 a.m. at 110 St. George Blvd. in Moncton. At 12:30 p.m., he will visit Kredls Corner Market at 1171 Main St., Hampton, with Progressive Conservative MLA Gary Crossman. He will then attend his own nomination event at 7 p.m. at Kings Church at 332 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis.

Greens: David Coon will hold a press conference launching the party's platform at 11 a.m. at the party's Fredericton campaign headquarters at 155 Smythe St. At 6 p.m., he will canvas his own riding in Fredericton South.

New Democrats: Jennifer McKenzie will make an announcement at 1:30 p.m. about home-care services at a senior's home at 231 Princess St., Saint John. She will then canvas in Saint John.

People's Alliance: Kris Austin will spend most of the day canvassing in the Fredericton-Grand Lake riding.