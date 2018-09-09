

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- Where the leaders are Monday, Sept. 10, as the New Brunswick election campaign continues:

Liberals: Brian Gallant will make an announcement at 10:30 a.m. at Planet Hatch, 50 Crowther Lane, Fredericton. Later in the day he and his campaign bus will head to Saint John, Chamcook, and Saint Andrews.

Progressive Conservatives: Blaine Higgs will make an announcement at 10 a.m. at Picaroons Traditional Ales, 912 Union Street, Fredericton. At 11 a.m., he will visit a local metal factory with Fredericton candidates before having lunch with candidates at JPM Canteen and Dairy Bar, 309 Killarney Road, Nashwaak Village. He will visit Chipman Mill at 2 p.m. and he will make his way to Moncton at 3:30 p.m.

Greens: David Coon will hold a press conference about the party's climate change plank at 10 a.m. at 65 Rookwood Drive, Fredericton. At 6:30, he will host leaders from the Federal Green Party and other provincial parties during a rally at Wilmot United Church, 473 King Street, Fredericton.

NDP: Jennifer McKenzie will announce the full party platform at 1 p.m. at NDP's Saint John headquarters at 72 Charlotte Street. At 4 p.m. she will begin canvassing in Saint John Harbour.

Peoples Alliance: Kris Austin will canvass in his riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake in the morning before retiring to their provincial campaign office in the afternoon.