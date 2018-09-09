Featured
Where the party leaders are in the New Brunswick election campaign
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Brian Gallant, left to right, speaks as Liberal candidates Alex Scholten, Susan Holt, Stephen Horsman and Wendy Tremblay, look on at a campaign stop in Fredericton on on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James West
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Sunday, September 9, 2018 5:46PM ADT
FREDERICTON -- Where the leaders are Monday, Sept. 10, as the New Brunswick election campaign continues:
Liberals: Brian Gallant will make an announcement at 10:30 a.m. at Planet Hatch, 50 Crowther Lane, Fredericton. Later in the day he and his campaign bus will head to Saint John, Chamcook, and Saint Andrews.
Progressive Conservatives: Blaine Higgs will make an announcement at 10 a.m. at Picaroons Traditional Ales, 912 Union Street, Fredericton. At 11 a.m., he will visit a local metal factory with Fredericton candidates before having lunch with candidates at JPM Canteen and Dairy Bar, 309 Killarney Road, Nashwaak Village. He will visit Chipman Mill at 2 p.m. and he will make his way to Moncton at 3:30 p.m.
Greens: David Coon will hold a press conference about the party's climate change plank at 10 a.m. at 65 Rookwood Drive, Fredericton. At 6:30, he will host leaders from the Federal Green Party and other provincial parties during a rally at Wilmot United Church, 473 King Street, Fredericton.
NDP: Jennifer McKenzie will announce the full party platform at 1 p.m. at NDP's Saint John headquarters at 72 Charlotte Street. At 4 p.m. she will begin canvassing in Saint John Harbour.
Peoples Alliance: Kris Austin will canvass in his riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake in the morning before retiring to their provincial campaign office in the afternoon.