A town crier always stands out and there's one in Halifax who's getting more attention than most.

Will Brewer has a commanding presence,a booming voice, and is believed to be Canada's only town crier living with Down syndrome.

Brewer is also a man with a message – and not just the ones written on the scrolls he reads.

“I've always wanted to not only advocate for others, but I also have a background in public speaking, and now I'm doing it for the city,” Brewer says.

Since July, the 33-year-old has officially filled the role of town crier for Districts 7 and 8. It’s a position not consistently held for nearly nine years. Then in early October, Brewer was accepted by the Nova Scotia Guild of Town Criers.

“I went in and I said, Mayor Savage, I'd like to be your next town crier, and here I am now!” Brewer says.

He’s served at political events and fundraisers and is raising his voice.

When asked what he loves most about being Halifax’s town crier, Brewer said: “I think it's awesome, because every time I give a speech, in my background, there's always a message, so that's what the town crier is, is giving a message.”

As for his job, there's one misconception Will would like to remove.

“I love children, but they misinterpret us as pirates,” said Will Brewer.

Allison Brewer is Will’s mother. She says her son is a good role model because he doesn’t let anything stand in his way.

"He’s an advocate for people with disabilities, particularly intellectual disabilities, and

Down syndrome,” said Allison Brewer. “He really shows what can be done and what the potential is.”

From a young age, it was clear Will had a passion for public speaking.

Allison Brewer says when her son has a goal -- nothing can stop him.

“Two years ago he said he wanted to meet the Prime Minister, and I said ‘go for it,’” said Allison Brewer.“So he made all the arrangements he had to make, and the next time he was in Ottawa, the Prime Ministermet with him.”

Will Brewer also serves as an ambassador for Best Buddies Canada, attends classes at Mount Saint Vincent Universitythrough its MountAbility program, and is working on a bookthat will feature community members with Down syndrome.

"He will take on things that I would be reluctant to go after,” Allison Brewer says. “But, he seriously does not see any barriers and will go after anything he wants.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Amanda Debison.