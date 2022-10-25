Where will Moncton's homeless population spend the winter?

There are currently a little more than 400 homeless people in the Greater Moncton area. Around 160 people will stay at Harvest House or the House of Nazareth, but it's not yet known where the rest will sleep when the winter comes.

The location for an emergency cold shelter hasn't been announced yet.

Jackie Kerr has been living on and off the street for about four years and she doesn't know yet where she'll stay when the temperature drops.

"I'm hoping maybe (public) housing will come through. It’s a huge waiting list," said Kerr.

Lack of affordable housing and the drug crisis are the main issues facing the homeless right now.

Roughly 20 people have died of drug overdoses in the city since January.

"It's terrifying. We've lost a lot of people lately," said an emotional Kerr. "Get fentanyl the hell off the street because it's killing us."

Michael Fougere has been living on and off the street for almost 20 years. He has housing for the winter, but knows how brutal living rough can be.

"It sucks. You'd have to live it to know it. It's really hard on us," said Fougere.

Like Kerr, Fougere said fentanyl is a plague within the homeless population.

"It's really bad. The fentanyl is garbage. Fentanyl is killing people," said Fogere.

Charlie Burrell has been running the Humanity Project, a support centre for the homeless and working poor, for eight years. He says he’s never seen the drug problem in Moncton this bad.

"I've never had as many people experiencing homelessness tell me that they're scared to be out on the streets as the last six months to a year. You know, it's not safe out here at night," said Burrell.

Another big issue facing Moncton's vulnerable population is the question of where the more than 200 people not in shelters will stay once the temperature plummets.

A former downtown fire station and the St. George's Anglican Church were used as emergency cold shelters last year, but neither building is suitable for overnight stays and will not be used again this winter.

The YMCA of Greater Moncton and Harvest House submitted a cold shelter proposal to the provincial government last month, but the province has not yet announced any details or where it will be located.

In Halifax, the CEO of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission says she's seeing many people sleeping in parks, streets and their cars and that's a major concern with winter coming.

"At Souls Harbour, we're really concerned about what can we do to help with people who are sleeping rough," said Michelle Porter. "We've got nine shelter beds, that doesn't nearly help the situation. We're putting our heads together. Can we just put cots on the floor, in our free mart? How can we help to alleviate true and real homelessness?”