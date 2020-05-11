DIEPPE, N.B. -- Some businesses in New Brunswick reopened this past weekend and others are gearing up for a return to operations this week, but not everyone is open to being open.

Two weeks ago, some had staff come in to clean in anticipation of getting the green light from the province of New Brunswick to reopen.

But at one Dieppe gym, there are still answers to be worked out.

"What are our class sizes going to be? What are we going to be allowed to do?" said gym co-owner Dominic Gauvin."So, we've got an operational plan 75 per cent done, we've stocked up on disinfectant and all the cleaning supplies we can."

Gyms like Gauvin's aren't expected to open for another couple weeks, but some businesses will open later this week.

Oscar Bourgeois will also have one-way traffic and a limited number of customers in his store.

"It's been a long time," Bourgeois said of his retail shop being closed. "Small business owners got to pay rent and electricity and everything keeps on going."

Dentists were also given the all-clear to resume operations last Friday, but the New Brunswick Dental Society recommended it's members hold off on non-essential services until Wednesday. Patients can expect some screening before their appointment, says Paul Blanchard, the New Brunswick Dental Society executive director.

"They'll be phoned prior to their appointment to make sure they don't have any COVID symptoms and that their temperatures are within a certain acceptable range," Blanchard said. "We'll ask that they come in with a community mask that will be compliant with the recommendations that the chief medical officer has."

Recycling depots have opened for bottle returns and they've been busy. People don't seem to mind the wait.

"It's a sign of progress in this pandemic," said Michel Babineau.

Despite the opportunity to do so, not all businesses are opening. Instead, they are waiting to see what happens following the first wave of openings.

"We're going to watch for about a month and then if everything starts to open, then we might reconsider but for now we'll stay open just as take-out," said restaurant worker Youngkwang Kim.

That's a choice some business owners don't have, because closed doors could stay closed for good.