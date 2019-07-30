

In this humid, hot air, people have been doing what they can to stay cool - while enjoying the sunshine.

What's relaxing for some, it makes for a hard day of work in the sun for others.

It's one of those days where people are doing just about anything they can to beat the heat.

A heat warning across the Maritimes drove temperatures to the mid-30s and the humidity made it worse.

Those working directly in the sun say it's a challenge.

"It has been really difficult this year," said construction worker Owen Savage. "We've entered a really hot period recently where the sun just comes down on you, some days it gets too hot for us to even work, we have to stay home."

Some say they're taking shelter wherever the water may be.

"We just thought we'd do something different today," said Anise Boudreau. "Splash park for an hour, then back to the beach."

Pools and splash pads were a popular place to be across the region.

"It's pretty hot," said Michael Carvery. "I suggest everybody watch out for their kids and bring extra water."

Staff at Magic Mountain water park say they've seen an influx in numbers.

"They go right to the wave pool to make sure they cool off right away," said Brett Pierce, Magic Mountain's operations and marketing director.

And they're making sure all measures are taken to stay safe in the sun.

"For our staff as well we make sure they rotate, they're drinking water, access to sunscreen, all of our indoor areas are air conditioned as well," Pierce said. "And we're pushing customers to make sure they're drinking lots of water."

Animals were also doing what they could to cool down and zookeepers keeping a close eye on them.

"We monitor every animal quite closely to make sure they are comfortable," said zookeeper Melanie prince. "And any that would be too hot, we would allow them access to their night house which would usually be a bit cooler."

And while many are out taking advantage of the rays before cooler weather kicks in, some say it does take a toll on the body.

"It just makes everyone work slower and it wears down on you throughout the day," said Savage.

A hard days' work for some, and some relaxation for others.

All doing what they can to enjoy the sun while staying safe.

