People across the Maritimes are bracing themselves for another storm forecasted for Christmas Day.

Heavy snow and gusty winds are predicted to hit again Monday and power utilities say they’re on standby.

Plows were out in full force and people were shoveling out their driveways Sunday, clearing streets in preparation for the next storm.

Freezing rain fell into early Sunday morning and drivers were advised to take precautions. There was a multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 2 near Jemseg, N.B. Saturday night.

People in downtown Fredericton made the most of their one-day break from stormy weather and took to the streets for skating and hockey.

“Might as well make the most of this weather, eh?” said one skater.

“I don't think you could do this in any other country,” said another.

Altogether, about 1,200 New Brunswick power customers in Memramcook and the Miramichi area were left without electricity for a period of time Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

“We ended up being pretty lucky as far as Saturday’s weather events went. We still got a lot of freezing rain,” said Marc Belliveau of New Brunswick Power. “A lot of that freezing rain is still on the trees actually, so we'll have to keep a special eye out for tomorrow.”

Blizzard warnings are in effect for north-eastern New Brunswick with high winds and heavy snow expected throughout much of the region on Christmas Day, Monday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.