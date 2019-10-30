The election is still a year away, but there's already a candidate running in Halifax's mayoralty race.

"I'm here today to formally announce my candidacy for HRM mayor in 2020," Halifax Regional Coun. Matt Whitman said to a smattering of cheers at his kick-off event on Wednesday at Grand Parade in downtown Halifax.

Whitman says he announced his candidacy early to allow for a head start for the 2020 election.

So far Mayor Mike Savage hasn't said if he'll re-offer, but if he does, Whitman says he can beat him.

"I think Mayor Savage and I are a lot alike on a lot of files," said Whitman. "But where we differ are on some important ones that matter to voters. Whether that be history and heritage of Halifax, sustainable growth, there are different issues that Savage and I are on different sides of."

Whitman says he'll run an environmentally friendly digital campaign -- mostly online with no election signs.