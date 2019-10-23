SYDNEY -- Poppies don't go on sale until Friday, but the first one's been handed out already -- to the mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

"This is the number one fundraising campaign for the Royal Canadian Legions, to support veterans and their families," said CBRM Mayor Cecil Clarke. "This is a time for us to say 'thank you' to those who have served, and continue to serve."

Royal Canadian Legion members want us all to remember why they are so important.

"It's basically a kickoff to the poppy campaign, which starts on Friday morning," said Legion member Lawrence Dickson.

There's still more than a week left in October, but with poppies going on sale in a couple of days, the president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch in Whitney Pier is reminding people that the money goes not back to the Legion, but directly to veterans in need.

"Anywhere from small assistance to getting into showers," Dickson said. "Electric lift chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, service dogs. Sometimes it's as simple as a washer or a dryer for their home that they can't afford to buy."

And when it comes to younger veterans, a lot of the funding goes towards helping with problems like mental health, PTSD, and suicide prevention.

"I couldn't stress how important it is," Dickson said. "There are so many veterans that need aid today, it's just unreal."

This year's Remembrance Day service in CBRM is being held at its biggest venue, Sydney's Centre 200.

"It really brings us together as a sense of community, but also a shared pride," Clarke said. "And also the comfort for our aging veterans and citizens to be able to come to commemorate."

The Whitney Pier Legion is this year's host branch for the Centre 200 ceremony.

While everyone in the stands on Nov. 11 will be wearing a poppy, the men and women of the Royal Canadian Legion are hoping to see them pinned on people's breasts much sooner.

"Hopefully by Friday afternoon, 95 per cent of Cape Breton Island will be wearing a poppy," Dickson said.