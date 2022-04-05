Who is Mattea Roach? Nova Scotia woman to appear on Jeopardy!

This Nova Scotia woman is set to appear on Jeopardy! Tuesday night.

Who is Mattea Roach?

The 23-year-old from Halifax, who currently lives in Toronto, expressed her excitement about appearing on the long-running game show by sharing a photo of herself with Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik on Twitter.

Going down to LA, a US Customs agent told me to “rock em sock em” at @Jeopardy, so that’s what I tried to do - catch me on April 5 to find out if I succeeded! pic.twitter.com/9CjpI9dzU1 — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) March 24, 2022

Roach, a tutor, will be facing off against a high school social studies teacher and a government contractor.

Roach’s family is showing their support ahead of her Jeopardy! debut. In what she describes as “extreme Cape Breton behavior,” her relatives in Marion Bridge, N.S., have added “Good luck Mattea” to the sign on their grocery store.

In what I can only call a display of “extreme Cape Breton behavior,” my mom’s cousin put this up at the grocery store he and my great aunt/uncle run in Marion Bridge - feeling so incredibly supported!! Two more days ✨ pic.twitter.com/bORqgiOuvp — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) April 3, 2022

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is also wishing Roach luck on social media, along with Sacred Heart in Halifax, the school from which she graduated in 2015.

“An extraordinary student and outstanding debater during her time here, she is sure to impress,” the school tweeted Monday.