Who is Mattea Roach? The latest Jeopardy! champion from Nova Scotia

This Nova Scotia woman is the latest Jeopardy! champion.

Who is Mattea Roach?

The 23-year-old Halifax woman won Tuesday night’s round of Jeopardy! and walked away with $32,001.

Roach, a tutor who now lives in Toronto, says the money will help her pay off her student loans.

“My student loan is paid off!” she exclaimed after learning she was the new champion.

“I’m hoping to go back to school, so there will be more … now I start from zero!”

Roach faced off against Camron Conners, a high school social studies teacher from California, and Kathleen Snyder, a government contractor from Virginia.

The final category was “classic games” with the following clue:

"Reuben Klamer, who passed away in 2021 at age 99, developed this game relatable to 'literally everyone on earth.'"

Snyder and Roach both answered correctly with “What is Life?” but Roach was already in the lead with $18,000, and with a bet of 14,001, she kept her first-place spot and left the stage a champion.

“I wanted to bet strategically to win,” Roach told host Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik. “I was like, maybe I’ll know it, and I got lucky.”

“‘You can be a winner at the Game of Life,’ is what it says on the box, so there you go!” responded Bialik. “Congratulations!”

Roach was quick to answer another question during Tuesday night’s episode, thanks to her Nova Scotia roots:

“Nova Scotia Duck Tolling is one breed of sporting dog for whom ‘Fetch’ should be instinctual,” read the clue.

“What is a retriever?” answered Roach, who was first to buzz in. “I can’t get that wrong, that’s my home province!”

Roach first applied to be on the long-running game show in 2020. This January, she was invited to Los Angeles to tape an episode.

While Roach is from Halifax, she also has close ties to Cape Breton, where many of her relatives live.

They showed their support ahead of her Jeopardy! debut in what Roach described as “extreme Cape Breton behavior,” by adding “Good luck Mattea” to the sign on their grocery store in Marion Bridge, N.S.

In what I can only call a display of “extreme Cape Breton behavior,” my mom’s cousin put this up at the grocery store he and my great aunt/uncle run in Marion Bridge - feeling so incredibly supported!! Two more days ✨ pic.twitter.com/bORqgiOuvp — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) April 3, 2022

A group of her relatives said they would be gathering for a watch party Tuesday night at a Sydney, N,.S., sports bar owned by a family friend.

Roach will return to the Jeopardy! stage Wednesday evening to face off against Vernon Ng, an associate professor of English from Washington, and Lana Altman, a digital programming manager from Connecticut.