Why you might see ATVs driving on some streets in Shediac, N.B.

Drivers can now use off-road vehicles on some streets in Shediac, N.B., as the town looks to increase the use of nearby provincial trails.

The bylaw comes after debate and approval by town council, a public information meeting in October, and final approval by the province’s Department of Justice and Public Safety.

“With so many improvements to the trails system for off-road vehicles, we needed to ensure that access was improved in order to maximize their use by tourists and others who travel between communities on them,” said mayor Roger Caissie, in a news release.

“As well, public safety is of utmost importance, so we need to ensure that drivers of these off-road vehicles know and obey the rules of residential area traffic. Following discussions with various stakeholders, including Quad NB, the RCMP and the Province of New Brunswick, we’re confident that can be done.”

All-terrain drivers cannot go over 40km/h, must drive in the same direction as traffic and have to stay on the “extreme right” side of the road, according to the Town of Shediac. Drivers must have a valid driver’s license, proof of registration, insurance and a trail pass. Both drivers and passengers also have to wear a helmet.

According to the town, the new bylaw allows all-terrain vehicles on:

Riverside Drive between Lino Road and Webster Street

Webster Street, Harper Drive, Chesley Street between Webster Street and Main Street

Donat Street, du Vestiaire Street between Donat Street and Main Street

Sackville Street between Harper Drive and Main Street

Weldon Street between Main Street and Belliveau Avenue

Belliveau avenue between Weldon Street

Pleasant Street, Bellevue Heights and Pellerin Road

All-terrain drivers have to comply with all provincial Off-Road-Vehicle Act regulations.

The president of the Greater Shediac Chamber of Commerce says opening up some streets to off-road traffic is good for tourism and will make it easier to get to gas stations and restaurants.

“There are people who travel quite long distances on their off-road vehicles along New Brunswick’s trails system,” said Sophie Belliveau-Doiron, in the release.

“We need to adapt as a town in order to accommodate them and the business they bring to our area. This is a large, untapped opportunity for us, and I’m pleased to see these forward-thinking regulation changes while ensuring public safety.”

Residents looking to learn more about the program can contact the town’s director of community living at (506) 531-2237.