Whycocomagh, N.S., man, 18, charged after shooting, break-and-enter

A man is facing multiple charges after a car was shot at in We’koqma’q First Nation and a store was broken into in Whycocomagh, N.S.

Inverness County District RCMP responded to a report of gunshots fired in the area of Dooley’s Lane in We’koqma’q First Nation around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A second call was received a few minutes later that said a vehicle driving through We’koqma’q First Nation on Highway 105 had been hit by a bullet.

Police say the vehicle was occupied at the time. No injuries were reported.

Police do not believe that the vehicle was targeted.

The RCMP says its officers patrolled the area throughout the night but couldn’t find the shooter.

Police say they have since recovered the firearm that was involved in the shooting.

Later Wednesday morning, around 7:45 a.m., Inverness County District RCMP responded to a report of a break-in at a local hardware store on Highway 105 in Whycocomagh.

The RCMP says ammunition was taken from the store sometime overnight.

Around 2:50 p.m., police found and arrested an 18-year-old Whycocomagh man.

Colby Paul was held in custody overnight.

He has been charged with:

reckless discharge of a firearm

break and enter and commit

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

careless use of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

using a firearm in the commission of an offence

Paul was scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court Thursday.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with their investigations.