'Wigs n' Wine': Growing together through hair loss
For Jacqueline Moore, it took a while after her diagnosis with alopecia to find her confidence again.
Last year, she started experimenting with wigs, and shaved her head fully.
"I've always had thin hair my whole life. I never had beautiful hair, obviously as a girl growing up that's something I always dreamed of. You'd see the Disney princesses and you'd want to have the beautiful long hair," said Moore.
Starting her Facebook group, Wigs n’ Wine, was a platform for her to share her experience.
"One night as I was washing one of my wigs, having a glass of wine I thought ‘oh, maybe this could be something fun to do to kind of regain some of my confidence that I had lost over the years from having no hair.’”
She wanted others experiencing hair loss to have the resource, and place to share, that she didn’t find on her own journey.
"I created it as a way for me to find comfort and support for myself. For a diagnosis, I received of androgenetic alopecia and familial baldness, it was a diagnosis that I hid from. I was embarrassed about it, and didn't want anybody to know I had it.”
Now, she wants to give that confidence back to others experiencing hair loss through Wigs n’ Wine.
"I now want to help other people because I know how stressful that experience is and that decision can be. So I have come up with some wigs that I have on display for people who maybe want to come and have a consult with me, women who are going through chemotherapy, people who have alopecia, or are struggling with hair loss," Moore said.
Wigs became a transformative tool for Jacqueline's appearance, and her confidence.
It took some getting used to, but now she switches colour and style daily.
"I thought, ‘you know what, just do it, and who cares,’ so when I became confident and more comfortable to tell people when they'd say ‘oh your hair is different today,’ then I'd say ‘well it's because I wear wigs.’”
She even has a wig named after her after connecting with a wig designer online.
"When I design wigs, a lot of times, I am looking at my customers really listening to what they want,” said wig designer Chelsey Smith, of Chelsey Smith Cosmetics in El Dorado Hills, California.
“We started my wig business inside the guest bedroom of my house and we've expanded more and more, and as we go I want my customers to know that I am listening to them and looking to them for inspiration.”
Inspiration that Moore wants to share with people across the Maritimes.
"They can see it like ‘oh, maybe I can wear a wig,’ and I'm like ‘yes you can wear a wig, they're for everybody, you don't have to lose your hair to wear a wig they truly are for everyone," said Moore.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government warns Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is warning Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine, saying anyone who does so could face severe consequences.
Live updates: Russian forces approach huge nuclear plant
Ukrainian officials say a column of Russian forces is headed toward Europe's largest nuclear plant, which accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power generation.
What is the Budapest Memorandum and how does it impact the current crisis in Ukraine?
In 1994, Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in return for security assurances from Western countries that its sovereignty will be respected from Russian threat. CTVNews.ca looks at the Budapest Memorandum and its impact on the current crisis in Ukraine.
Russians battle for control of Ukrainian city that holds biggest nuclear power plant in Europe
Russian forces battled for control of the Ukrainian city that is home to the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders.
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
Canada will be opening new ways for Ukrainians to seek refuge in this country and is sending additional lethal aid for Ukraine to use in the ongoing Russian-launched war. The government is also taking major trade action against Russia and is calling for the country to be suspended from international criminal policing organization Interpol.
Where else in the world is armed conflict happening or possible?
While the eyes of the world are on Ukraine, it isn't the only part of the world in the midst of an armed conflict. CTVNews.ca looks at other regions that are currently in that position or could be in the future.
French poutinerie tells customers it's not linked to Russian president after threats
A chain of restaurants in France specializing in the Canadian delicacy, poutine, is distancing itself from Russian President Vladimir Putin after it says it has been getting threatening calls from the public since the invasion in Ukraine.
GoFundMe head testifies over Freedom Convoy fundraising, says most donors were Canadian
The president of GoFundMe told members of Parliament on Thursday that according to the crowdfunding platform's records, the vast majority of the donors to the Freedom Convoy were Canadian.
Russian oligarchs' yachts seized in Europe, others harbouring in Maldives
France and Germany have seized two superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs, hitting Russia's super-rich under sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Ontario on track to lift mask mandate by end of March despite signs new BA.2 subvariant will soon be dominant: official
Ontario’s top health official says that the province remains on track to lift its mask mandate by the end of the month, despite signs suggesting that the more infectious Omicron subvariant BA.2 is well on its way to becoming dominant.
-
Police identify 19-year-old Brampton man killed in daytime shooting
Peel police have identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a daytime shooting in Brampton, Ont. Tuesday afternoon
-
Small-scale music memories: A Toronto man is rebuilding the city's most historic musical venues
In the memories of music lovers, Toronto's most famous bars and clubs remain larger than life. But in Andrew Smith's living room, the venues are just a few inches high.
Calgary
-
Man killed by falling object at southeast Calgary business
A man has died following an incident that took place at a southeast Calgary business, officials said Thursday.
-
Alleged shooter in road rage incident arrested by Calgary police
A Calgary man wanted for attempted murder relating to a road rage incident has been arrested and is also facing charges from an unrelated incident in 2021.
-
Gas prices soar in Calgary, average eclipses $1.50 per litre mark
Calgarians should brace for some sticker shock at the pumps as the average fuel price in the city jumped to around $1.52 per litre Thursday morning
Montreal
-
'Weigh your own risk' will be Quebec's motto this spring as masks become optional: Boileau
Quebec's plan for the spring is to take things slowly and to make space for people to weigh their own risks. 'We're not recommending not to wear [a mask]. We're recommending to no longer make it obligatory,' said Dr. Luc Boileau.
-
'Incredibly embarrassing': Breastfeeding mom told to leave Lush store in Montreal-area mall
A Montreal-area mother is speaking out after she was asked to leave a Lush cosmetics store last week for breastfeeding her son.
-
The 1922 fire that burned down Montreal's City Hall, 100 years later
One century ago, thousands of Montrealers gathered in the streets of the Old Port to watch their City Hall go down in flames.
Edmonton
-
'Not trusted by anyone': The campaign to kick Jason Kenney out of the premier's chair
An effort to drive Alberta's premier out of office is gaining steam ahead of a United Conservative Party leadership vote next month, and some of the people stoking that fire are well known to their target.
-
COVID-19 deaths increase by 7 as downward hospitalization trend continues in Alberta
They bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta since the start of the pandemic up to 3,946.
-
Man charged in connection with restricted firearm trafficking in Alberta
The Edmonton Police Service has charged a 34-year-old man with firearms trafficking and other related offences.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Convicted Sudbury cop killer granted day parole
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted cop killer Clinton Suzack has been granted day parole.
-
Sudbury area bobcat sighting becomes internet sensation
A northern Ontario family never expected such a huge response after posting a video of a recent wildlife encounter on TikTok.
-
Sudbury seeing more potholes than usual this winter
The City of Greater Sudbury says it has been a unique year with potholes popping up on area roads earlier than usual.
London
-
'If you’re in cuffs you aren’t getting no help': Program teaming police with health professionals extended
Less than a year after launching as a pilot project, CTV News has learned that funding for London’s COAST team is being extended by its partner agencies until a permanent budget is secured.
-
Despite criticism, Grand Theatre to continue with vaccine passport
Persistence will finally pay off next week for the Grand Theatre as the production of ‘Room’ will finally take the stage.
-
The finish line draws closer for gas powered vehicles at Ontario CAMI plant
After more than three decades of production, it’s getting closer to the end of the line for the last fossil fuel-dependent vehicles at GM’s CAMI plant in Ingersoll.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba working to take in as many Ukrainians as possible amid Russia invasion: premier
Manitoba's premier said the provincial government is working to do whatever it can to help the people of Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues to unfold.
-
'People are ready to get out of here': Travel agencies seeing increase in Manitobans booking getaways
Manitobans are back to booking getaways after the pandemic grounded travel plans.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths added in Manitoba Thursday
The COVID-19 death toll in Manitoba grew again on Thursday, as the province announced three new deaths, pushing it to 1,685.
Ottawa
-
MP calls on Ottawa to rename street outside Russian Embassy after Ukraine's president
NDP MP Charlie Angus presented the motion in the House of Commons on Thursday, calling for Charlotte Street in Sandy Hill to be renamed Zelenskyy Boulevard.
-
Former Ottawa police board member says he did nothing wrong attending 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Robert Swaita says he attended the protest on two occasions when the demonstration first arrived in Ottawa the weekend of Jan. 28.
-
Here's what $837,000 will get you in Ottawa's real estate market
The average price for a new home jumped 17 per cent in Ottawa in February, as a lack of supply continued to hamper homebuyers looking for a new home.
Saskatoon
-
44 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan added another 44 COVID-19-related deaths last week, according to the province’s epidemiology report.
-
Fourth suspect charged in Prince Albert homicide
Prince Albert police have charged a fourth suspect with second-degree murder in connection to the homicide of Byron Bear.
-
Snowfall warning issued for Saskatoon
Saskatoon could see 10 to 20 centimetres of snow by Friday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: 13 more deaths reported as hospitalizations decline
Thirteen more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in B.C., the province's Ministry of Health announced Thursday.
-
Hospital director seeking longer leaves from custody for B.C. father who killed 3 children in 2008
The B.C. Review Board is being asked to consider the possibility of longer leaves from hospital for a man found not criminally responsible of killing his three children in 2008.
-
Prison sexual assault case involving allegations from approximately 200 inmates back in B.C. court
A sexual assault case involving allegations against a corrections officer from approximately 200 men was back in court in British Columbia this week.
Regina
-
Out-of-province CFL fans looking for answers after Regina hotel cancels Grey Cup reservations
At least five CFL fans from across Canada say their hotel reservations for Grey Cup weekend at a Regina hotel were cancelled without notification.
-
44 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan added another 44 COVID-19-related deaths last week, according to the province’s epidemiology report.
-
Three men charged in alleged violent assault, kidnapping incident: Regina police
Three men are facing a lengthy list of charges after what Regina police say was a violent robbery, assault and kidnapping in the city’s North Central area.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | No COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health for 3rd consecutive day
B.C. health officials say 13 deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in the province Thursday.
-
Cougar nabbed near Nanaimo daycare, relocated outside city
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says a cougar that was spotted in Nanaimo on Thursday morning was captured and relocated outside of the city.
-
'I screamed': Nanaimo woman wins $2.1M jackpot from casino slot machine
A Nanaimo, B.C., woman was stunned to learn she won a whopping $2.1 million jackpot from a slot machine in the Harbour City last week.