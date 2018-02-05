

CTV Atlantic





A low-pressure system is bringing heavy rain, snow, and strong winds to parts of the Maritimes, prompting some school closures and power outages.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Campbellton, Restigouche County, Edmundston, and Madawaska County, with 15 to 20 centimetres of snow expected.

Rainfall and wind warnings have been issued for parts of Nova Scotia, while a Les Suetes wind warning is in effect in Inverness county.

Total rainfall amounts could reach up to 60 millimetres in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, putting some areas at risk for flooding.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, roughly 1,500 Nova Scotia Power customers were without power due to high winds.

In New Brunswick, roughly 485 customers were off the grid as off 11 a.m., with most outages reported in the Chaleur area.

Schools in zones 2 to 9 in the Anglophone West School District are closed due to weather conditions.

Anglophone South schools in Hampton, Apohaqui, Norton, Hammond River, Kingston, Belleisle and Sussex are also closed.

All schools in the Anglophone East School District and Anglophone North School District are closed for the day.

Most schools in the Francophone South School District are closed, except for those in Quispamsis and Saint-Jean. All schools in the Francophone Northeast School District are closed.

NBCC also cancelled all classes at its Woodstock campus, and its Miramichi campus is closing at 1 p.m., due to changing road and weather conditions, as well as ongoing flooding.

In Saint John, a large amount of water has accumulated on city streets and police are urging motorists to slow down. Municipal crews have been out all morning, trying to clear culverts and a path for the water.

In Halifax, strong winds blew part of the roof off of the Maritime Conservatory of Performing Arts, prompting the organization to close for the day.

No one was injured, but it will take some time to fix the roof, as crews won’t be able to make repairs until the wind dies down. The roof was already in the process of being repaired after the last windstorm.

The water is picking up speed under the bridge on Church St in Antigonish. Residents are preparing for flash floods. pic.twitter.com/H7n82X8Bwb — Emily Baron Cadloff (@EmilyBCCTV) February 5, 2018

Residents of these houses and apartments are worried as water is rising and moving quickly. One woman told me she's preparing for a flooded basement. pic.twitter.com/PPcFSJPHMz — Emily Baron Cadloff (@EmilyBCCTV) February 5, 2018

Church St in Antigonish is closed between Main and St. Ninian as crews deal with rising water levels. pic.twitter.com/5JD5ScnkAx — Emily Baron Cadloff (@EmilyBCCTV) February 5, 2018

If your umbrella is currently inside out, in a garbage can, here's why... @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/CQBoQ0v7IL — Alyse Hand (@AlyseHandCTV) February 5, 2018