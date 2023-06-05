Wildfire areas soaked over the weekend, rainfall warnings in effect

A much needed rain fell over the weekend for much of the Maritimes, including those areas combating wildfires.

Through Monday morning, a large area of western Nova Scotia had received a general rainfall of 50 to 100 millimetres. Much of the remainder of the Maritimes with rain in a range of 20 to 50 millimitres. Further bands of rain continue to move into the region off the Atlantic as a low pressure system sits just to the south of Nova Scotia.

Station and volunteer reports of rain totals through Monday morning.

A closer look at reported rain totals into Monday morning for Nova Scotia.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for Halifax County and Guysborough County in Nova Scotia. The warnings call for totals of 60 to 90 millimetres by Tuesday evening. Environment Canada cautions that periods of heavier rain are possible and that “heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

A special weather statement is in effect for the remainder of Nova Scotia. As rain persists into Tuesday, three-day rain totals could amount to between 35 and 70 millimetres or more. Water may pool on roads and streams and creeks could swell quickly.

Rainfall warnings and a wind warning for portions of Nova Scotia.

Forecast guidance for the rain points to much of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and parts of eastern New Brunswick picking up the most additional amounts through Wednesday morning. That part of the Maritimes looks like it will have the best chance of see a further rainfall of 30, 40 or even 50 millimetres. While there are no weather alerts currently in effect for eastern New Brunswick or P.E.I., caution should be taken in steadier rain due to reduced visibility and hydroplaning conditions.

<additional rain.png “Forecast guidance shows a good chance of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and parts of eastern New Brunswick getting more steady, even heavy rain.”>

The system begins to weaken Thursday and Friday. Despite that, cloudy skies and further periods of lighter showers and drizzle are still expected. Temperatures will be held well below averages for early June through Saturday.

The long range portion of the forecast does hint at the cloudy, damp, cool stretch of weather breaking for Sunday. That would allow for the sun to come through more and temperatures return closer to seasonable averages.