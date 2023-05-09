Wildfire grows to 80 hectares in Digby County, N.S.

A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia’s Digby County has grown to 80 hectares and firefighters are working to get it under control.

The province says 10 Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) firefighters were on site Tuesday morning in the Hassett area and another 15 are en route.

Members from four volunteer fire departments are also helping.

One DNRR helicopter is dumping water on the fire and helping with reconnaissance.

On Monday, the RCMP evacuated five homes and used a nearby church as a shelter.

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.